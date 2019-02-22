168 Cops, 2 Companies, A Platoon Of Armed Guards Protect UP Governor: RTI

UP governor Ram Naik is being protected by two companies and one platoon of Provincial Armed Constabulary

At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preaching austerity and cutting down of government expense, Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik is being protected by two companies and one platoon of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and 168 security personnel, response to an RTI poser has revealed, the petitioner said on Thursday.

As per the RTI information provided to city-based activist Nutan Thakur by Zafar Abbas Naqvi, Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhawan, the PAC acts in Guard duty at the Raj Bhawan.

Among security personnel, there is one CSO, 19 Inspectors, 10 Sub Inspectors, 32 Head Constables and 64 Constables.

In addition, there are 14 Commandos, 10 persons for access control duty and 6 women police personnel, along with 3 personnel manning the x-ray machine. In a previous RTI query sought by the same petitioner, it was intimated that there 86 are personnel working in the Raj Bhawan.

They include a principal secretary and a special secretary and a legal advisor. There are four Officer on Special Duty (OSD), four personnel secretaries and other secretariat staff.

In addition there is 1 Chef, 1 Steward, 6 drivers, 3 senior attendants and 19 attendants. There are also 16 bearers, 5 assistant bearers, 3 mate, 2 cooks, 1 tailor, 1 washer-man and 5 'Safai karmi'.