To Priyanka Gandhi's 'Criminals Roaming Freely' Jibe, UP Police Responds

Priyanka Gandhi had attacked the UP police on Twitter saying criminals were roaming freely in the state

Stung by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's scathing attack on crimes in the state, Uttar Pradesh Police responded today with data and claiming that they have fought effectively against crimes.

The UP police was quick to respond back to the state's Congress general secretary and claimed that strict action has been taken against culprits in serious crime. They also said there has been an "unprecedented decline in dacoity, murder, robbery and kidnapping cases."

In a tweet in Hindi, they also claimed there has been a reduction in crimes by 20-35% and all "sensational crimes have been solved in 48 hours."

The UP police also claimed that in two years, 9225 criminals have been arrested and 81 have been killed.

Priyanka Gandhi had today morning attacked the UP police on Twitter with a collage of various news reports and claimed that criminals were "roaming freely" in the state.

She also questioned if the state government has "surrendered before criminals" and alleged the BJP government in the state has turned a deaf year to crimes. Yogi Adityanath is the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

The Samajwadi Party too had attacked the BJP government for "spurt in crime" in the state.

After a video of two inmates flashing a country-made pistol at the Uttar Pradesh's Unnao jail was widely shared on social media, the Samajwadi Party termed the incident an "open challenge" to Yogi Adityanath.

The party alleged the jails in the state were in the "pocket" of criminals.

