'Criminals Roaming Freely': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Slams UP Government

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targetted the UP government over the law and order situation in the state

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government alleging that criminals are "roaming around freely, doing as they like" in Uttar Pradesh.

In a tweet, she also sought to know whether the state government has "surrendered before criminals".

"In entire Uttar Pradesh criminals are roaming around freely, doing whatever they wish. Criminal incidents continue to happen but it has fallen on deaf ears of the BJP government. Has the Uttar Pradesh government surrendered before criminals?" the Congress general secretary tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party too had attacked the BJP government over an alleged "spurt in crime" in the state.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability