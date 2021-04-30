'Justice Chandrachud Has Fallen Off,' Lawyer Said. What Happened Next

Justice DY Chandrachud said he had been logged out of the video hearing for 20 seconds. (FILE)

In the Supreme Court's video hearing on Covid today, a technical glitch made for some lighter moments as Justice DY Chandrachud was disconnected for some time.

"I think Justice Chandrachud has fallen off," remarked a lawyer when the senior judge vanished from the screen.

When Justice Chandrachud reconnected, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta commented that: "An incorrect word was used, like Justice DY Chandrachud had 'fallen off'."

Justice Chandrachud quipped: "Arrey woh toh parmatma ke haath me hai (that is in the hands of God)."

He said he had been logged out for 20 seconds.

The Supreme Court termed the second wave of Covid as a "national crisis" and warned the government, police chiefs and other authorities against silencing people and their SOS on the presumption that these were false grievances.

Any attempt to clamp down on free flow of information on social media, including calls for help, would be treated as contempt of court, the Supreme Court said.

"There should be free flow of information, we should hear voices of citizens," said the bench headed by Justice Chandrachud.

"If any action is taken against such posts by citizens in distress, we will treat it as contempt of the court".

The Supreme Court last week decided to take up subjects related to the Covid crisis in the country, including problems related to oxygen, medicines, vaccines and hospital beds.