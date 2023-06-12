To BJP's Corruption Allegations, Jagan Reddy's 'Mercy Of God' Counter

Senior BJP leaders have been raising corruption allegations against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government for the past two days, but the chief minister is unfazed and declared on Monday that he believes only in the mercy of god and the blessings of the masses.

Mr Reddy, who is the president of the ruling YSRCP, made these remarks on the sidelines of an event organised to distribute free education kits to school students at Krosuru village in Palnadu district.

"The BJP may not support Jagan…but your Jagan does not believe in them. Do you know on whom your Jagan reposes his faith? He believes in the mercy of god and your (AP people) blessings only," he said, addressing the people.

Mr Reddy is also seen talking about criticisms of him made by some local media houses and Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan, in the same vein, in a video link shared by the state government on Monday.

On Saturday while addressing a public meeting at Sri Kalahasti in Tirupati district, BJP president J P Nadda had accused the YSRCP government as being one of the most corrupt ever.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too questioned what happened to "all the lakhs of crores of rupees given to the state", while addressing a public meeting in the port city of Visakhapatnam on Sunday night.

Terming his fight against the opposition parties as a 'Kurukshetra' battle, Mr Reddy said his supporters are the reason for his boldness and the welfare he has brought to each and every home his strength.

He requested the people of Andhra Pradesh not to believe in the bad publicity being given to his government by some sections of the media and asked them to check their own households for the benefits they derived from the government and to hold that as a yardstick.

Mr Reddy called on the people to stand as his soldiers if their homes had benefited through him.

Dedicating a significant portion of his speech to attacking TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Mr Reddy questioned what he had done for 14 years when he was the CM. This comes in the wake of the declarations that the opposition leader has been making in support of the Rayalaseema region, BC, SC, ST and minority communities.

The CM alleged that Mr Naidu is a synonym for conspiracies, backstabbing, cheating and lies and alleged that he did not have any achievements to his credit.

Mr Reddy went to claim that the opposition parties are not actually fighting against him but the poor indirectly.

