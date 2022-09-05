Tamil Nadu To Roll Out Delhi Model School Plan, Arvind Kejriwal To Launch Scheme

Arvind Kejriwal would launch the scheme in the presence of his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin.

The Tamil Nadu government is all set to inaugurate on Monday the Schools of Excellence and Model Schools Scheme, which is broadly based on schools in Delhi with upgraded infrastructure.

In an event to be held at the state-run Bharathi Women's College, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would launch the scheme in the presence of his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin.

As many as 26 Schools of Excellence and 15 Model Schools are covered under the scheme, apparently in the initial phase.

'Thagaisal Palligal' and 'Mathiri Palligal' are the official Tamil names for the SoE and Model Schools.

MK Stalin would launch the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammayar memorial 'Puthumai Penn' (Modern Woman) Scheme, under which a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 would be provided to girl students, who studied in government schools from classes 6-12, pursuing higher education.

As regards Kejriwal and the AAP, TN's plan provides one more opportunity to project his and his party-led government's 'successful' education/economic model being emulated elsewhere in the country. It would help the AAP to strengthen its narrative that it is no more a 'regional' party.

The upgraded infrastructure in state-run schools plan perfectly suits the DMK regime's "Dravidian model," which encompasses women empowerment and social justice.

The event may help AAP to score brownie points in future when it decides to seriously try its hand at electoral politics in Tamil Nadu. The AAP does not have a presence now in the state.

In April, along with Kejriwal, Stalin had visited government schools in Delhi and had praised the infrastructure in such institutions. He had then said his government would set up similar educational facilities in Tamil Nadu and invited Kejriwal for inauguration following completion of work.

In the Budget 2022-23, the state government had said the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Memorial Marriage Assistance Scheme is being transformed as the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme.

The enrollment ratio of girl students from government schools in higher education is very low and the scheme's revamp was in recognition of that aspect.

Under the scheme, all girl students who studied from classes 6 to 12 in government schools would be paid Rs 1,000 per month directly into their bank account till the uninterrupted completion of their undergraduate degree, diploma and ITI courses.

The students would be eligible for this assistance in addition to other scholarships. Through this programme, approximately 6,00,000 girl students could potentially benefit each year. For this new scheme, an amount of Rs 698 crore was allotted in the budget.