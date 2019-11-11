TN Seshan Was 'A Legend', Says Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora

TN Seshan will always be a source of inspiration, says Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.

Mourning the death of former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) TN Seshan on Sunday, incumbent CEC Sunil Arora said he is a legend and a source of inspiration.

"TN Seshan was a legend. He will always be a source of inspiration to us and all CECs and ECs to come," CEC Sunil Arora said.

The Election Commission of India also expressed its "deep mourning" over the death of Mr Seshan.

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) association termed Mr Seshan's death "a sad event".

"We have lost two of our best senior members - TN Seshan (1955) and PS Krishnan (1956). True role models - they set standards of public service we all aspire for. Loss for nation & society. Deepest Condolences to family members," IAS Association tweeted.

"The man who reformed our Electoral System as we know today is no more. Shri TN Seshan (1955 TN) - served the nation in various capacities and is a true role model for all of us. His demise is a great loss for the nation & society. Condolences."

Mr Seshan, who was known for ushering in reforms to ensure free and fair polls, died at his residence in Chennai on Sunday following cardiac arrest. He was 86.

An IAS officer who rose to become Cabinet Secretary, Mr Seshan became the 10th Chief Election Commissioner of India after retirement, serving from December 12, 1990 to December 11, 1996.

