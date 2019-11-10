Former Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan Dies At 86

TN Seshan died of cardiac arrest, his family said (File)

Former Chief Election Commissioner Tirunellai Narayana Seshan, who had become an icon of Indian bureaucracy after he ushered in reforms in the country's electoral process during his tenure in the 90s, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday in Chennai. He was 86.

TN Seshan, a retired 1955 batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, had led the poll body from 1990 to 1996. He had received the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award, considered Asia's Nobel, for his initiatives in making the electoral process more transparent.

Born in 1932 in Kerala's Palakkad district, the former bureaucrat had joined the civil services in 1955 and served as secretary of several departments in Tamil Nadu and at the centre during his decades-long career.

Before he was appointed as India's chief election official, he was the Cabinet Secretary, the senior most position in the civil services.

In 1997, Mr Seshan had unsuccessfully contested the Presidential election against KR Narayanan.

