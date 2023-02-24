Tirupati Temple To Have Facial Recognition System From March 1. How It Will Work

Devotees must use an active phone number and email ID at the time of registration. (File)

The Tirupati temple, in Andhra Pradesh, will soon roll out the facial recognition system for the devotees. In a statement, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the trust that manages the temple, said that the facial recognition technology will be introduced from March 1 onwards on an experimental basis.

“The idea is to enhance transparency in tokenless darshan and accommodation allotment systems providing more effective services to the multitude of visiting pilgrims.”

The main aim of the facial recognition system is to “prevent a person from procuring more tokens in Sarva Darshan Complex and also at the Caution Deposit refund counters.”

Here's a first look at how the system will work:

Step 1: First visit the official website of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and register yourself

Step 2: Fill up the form by entering the basic details including phone number, ID proof and number, name, address and city

Step 3: Now, click a picture of yourself using the webcam and upload

Devotees must note that they will have to upload another picture on the day of their darshan. In case the picture doesn't match, the accommodation management system will not accept them.

A pop box will show up on the screen with the message, “Face doesn't match with allotment face. Do you want to proceed with a refund?”

Devotees must use an active phone number and email ID at the time of registration as all the details regarding their darshan will be shared via email/sms.

In the experiment phase, the facial recognition technology will be available at “Vaikuntham 2 and AMS systems from March 1 onwards.”