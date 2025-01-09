"Overwhelming Rush Of Pilgrims": Eyewitnesses Recall Tirupati Stampede

Sharing their account of tragic stampede in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, eyewitnesses have recalled the horrific incident that killed at least six people.

A woman who went to Tirupati with 20 of her family members said, "As soon as the Police officials opened the gate, the pilgrims rushed to purchase tokens. There was no such system for obtaining tokens earlier."

While speaking to the reporters, she said, "A stampede occurred due to the heavy rush. Out of twenty members of my family, six have been injured. We joined the queue at 11 o'clock. While waiting in the queue, we were provided with milk and biscuits. However, a large number of male pilgrims rushed for tokens, causing injuries to several women, who were then shifted to the hospital."

The husband of one of the woman who died in the stamped, shared his tragic account, stating that the stampede occurred when his wife and others were attempting to obtain Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tickets, which led to her death.

He said, "While my wife and others were trying to obtain Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tickets, a stampede occurred, resulting in her death. I have informed our relatives and they are on their way..."

Six people died and many were injured after a stampede broke out near Vishnu Nivasam in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on Wednesday evening, according to officials from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The incident occurred near Vishnu Niwasam close to the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara ticketing counter, during the distribution of 'darshan' tokens.

As per the statement from the office of TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is closely monitoring the incident and will meet the families of the victims of the stampede today.

"It is an unfortunate event, 6 pilgrims lost their lives. So far, only one pilgrim has been identified, while the others are yet to be identified. N Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is very serious about the incident and has expressed dissatisfaction with the officials' management during a teleconference. The Chief Minister will visit the families of the deceased tomorrow at 11:45 am. CM has warned that such incidents should not be repeated and is closely monitoring updates on the issue", the statement said.