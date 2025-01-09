What Is Vaikunth Ekadasi And Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam At Tirupati

At least six people were killed and several others were injured in a stampede near Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati last evening. The incident occurred on Wednesday during the distribution of 'darshan' tokens at the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara ticketing counter, officials from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) confirmed. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is actively monitoring the situation and will visit Tirupati to meet the families of the victims.

The stampede occurred as pilgrims gathered in large numbers to secure tokens for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, a significant event during Vaikunth Ekadasi (January 10).

What is Vaikunth Ekadasi?

Vaikunth Ekadasi is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, celebrated on the 11th day of the waxing moon in the month of Margashirsha (December-January). Devotees believe that observing fasts and participating in prayers on this day helps them attain moksha (liberation) and gives them entry into Vaikuntha, Lord Vishnu's celestial abode.

Vaikunta Ekadasi also holds a special meaning in Hindu tradition. The Padma Purana explains that Lord Vishnu fought a demon named Muran, who was troubling the gods. Tired, Vishnu rested in a cave, where a divine female power emerged from him and destroyed the demon. Vishnu named her 'Ekadashi' and granted her a boon. She requested that anyone fasting on this day be forgiven for their sins. Vishnu agreed and promised that they would gain entry to Vaikunta, his heavenly abode.

The Vishnu Purana tells another story where Vishnu opened the gates of Vaikunta for two demons who sought his blessing. This inspired the tradition of creating a Vaikunta Dwara in temples, where devotees walk through the gate on Vaikunta Ekadasi to seek salvation.

What is Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam?

The highlight of Vaikunth Ekadasi at Tirupati is the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam. This refers to the ceremonial opening of the Vaikunta Dwaram (a sanctified entrance) in the Tirumala temple – the gateway to Lord Vishnu's heavenly realm.

As per legend, Lord Vishnu opened this sacred gate to grant devotees entry into Vaikunta. The gate remains closed throughout the year and is opened only on the holy day of Vaikunta Ekadashi. Devotees believe passing through this gate on this auspicious day cleanses sins, and brings salvation and spiritual blessings.

The Vaikunta Dwaram is specially decorated for the occasion, and the temple witnesses an influx of lakhs of devotees from across the globe. To manage the massive crowd, the TTD issues 'darshan' tokens, allowing devotees a chance to participate in the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam in an orderly manner.

On Vaikunth Ekadasi, unique pujas and sevas are performed for Lord Venkateswara, starting in the early hours of the day. The festivities extend to Vaikunth Dwadasi (the following day), with rituals continuing to draw thousands of pilgrims.