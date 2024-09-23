Tirupati Laddoo Row: Centre Issues Show Cause Notice To Ghee Supplier

Earlier in the day, a 'purification' ritual was performed in the Tirumala temple. (File)

Central Health Ministry on Monday issued a show cause notice to a ghee-supplying company. The ministry received samples from 4four companies, out of which one company's samples failed the quality test, revealing adulteration.

Meanwhile, Former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), YV Subba Reddy, moved the Supreme Court for the constitution of an independent committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, to investigate the allegations of substandard ingredients and animal fat in the ghee to make Laddu Prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala.

Earlier in the day, a 'purification' ritual, Shanti Homam was performed as per the tenets of Vaikhanasa Agama in the Yagashala of Tirumala temple. To ensure that any 'doshas' which may have taken place during various programs or religious ceremonies conducted for Lord Venkateshwara, every year TTD conducts 'Pavitraotsavams' which involve 'Samprokshnas' in different areas. To ensure confidence is restored in devotees and they pray with a peaceful mind, a one-day 'Samprokshnas' and 'Shanti Homam' was conducted.

The Temple Authority also set up a sensory panel which will evaluate food samples on the parameters of aroma, taste and texture.

Earlier on Sunday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the allegations about the adulteration of Tirupati Prasadam (laddus).

"We are forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising officers of IGP and above posts. The SIT will submit a report to the government and we will take action based on that report so that such things are not repeated," Naidu said.

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu further stated, " I am taking three angles, first, purification, according to traditions. I am ordering an inquiry at the IGP level. Only those who have beliefs will be there in the management committee. Finally, we will prepare standard operating procedures for all the temples."

On September 19, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stirred a political controversy after he claimed that the ghee used in the preparation of Tirupati laddoo prasadam, offered at Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirupati, contained animal fat during the previous YSRCP government.

Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple is a Hindu temple situated in the Tirumala hills of Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district.

