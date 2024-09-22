Condition For Supplying Ghee To TTD Changed During YSR Congress Regime: CB Naidu

The CM said people's sentiments were hurt after the revelation with regard to laddu (File)

Hitting out at the previous YSRCP government, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday alleged that several procedures to procure ghee by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams ( TTD) were altered during the earlier regime.

He also alleged that appointments to the TTD board became like "gambling" during the previous government and there were instances of appointing people who had no faith and giving preferences to non-Hindus on the board.

The CM said people's sentiments were hurt after the revelation with regard to laddu.

Mr Naidu said, as per the earlier conditions, the ghee supplier should have at least three years of experience. However, after Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power it was reduced to one year.

The CM also said that the required turnover of the supplier was also reduced to Rs 150 crore from the earlier Rs 250 crore.

Mr Naidu asked how one can supply pure ghee at Rs 319 when even palm oil is costlier than that.

He said AR Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd started supplying ghee from June 12, 2024.

Referring to the letter written by Jagan to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the YSRCP chief was trying to counterattack by shooting off letters.

There is a special place for Venkateswara Swamy's Prasadam, because of its pure ingredients, and uncompromising quality of making for the past 300 years.

During an NDA legislative party meeting a few days ago, the TDP supremo claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus.

Two days later, on September 20, TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao in a press conference said lab tests had revealed the presence of animal fat and lard in chosen samples and the board is in the process of blacklisting the contractor who supplied "adulterated" ghee.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)