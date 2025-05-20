Tirumala Tirupati Temple To Use Anti-Drone Technology For Security

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has decided to use anti-drone technology in view of the threat perception to Sri Venkateswara temple, the world's richest Hindu temple.

The TTD announced on Tuesday that it had decided to use anti-drone technology, keeping in mind the security aspect of the Tirumala temple.

The decision was taken at the TTD Trust Board meeting presided over by Board Chairman B. R. Naidu.

Flying of drones is banned around the hill shrine, but some instances of security breaches have been reported in recent months. Last month, a YouTuber from Rajasthan was arrested when he operated the drone, allegedly recording the temple and its surroundings.

In a similar incident last year, a couple from Haryana were found using a drone camera along the Tirumala ghat road.

In March, the TTD urged the Centre to declare a no-fly zone over the hill shrine. The TTD Chairman wrote a letter to Union Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu, requesting that Tirumala be declared a no-flying zone, keeping in mind the principles of Agama Shastra, sanctity of the temple, safety, and sentiments of the devotees.

The TTD says that aerial activities on the hill disturb the sacred atmosphere around the temple.

Tuesday's Board meeting gave nod for steps towards the transfer of non-religious people working in the TTD through alternative ways or by giving them the Voluntary Retirement Scheme.

The temple body also decided to take legal action against the crew of the movie "DD Next Level: for remixing the Govinda Namavali, thus hurting the sentiments of the devotees.

The Board decided to increase the green cover in the Tirumala hills. The board gave its nod to increase the green cover in the Tirumala hills from the existing 68.14 per cent to 80 per cent through the Forest Department as directed by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

The TTD decided to release Rs 4 crore to the Forest Department in phased manner, including Rs 1.74 crore for the year 2025-26, Rs 1.13 crore in 2026-27, and Rs 1.13 crore in 2027-28.

The Board gave its approval to provide an additional Rs 71 crore per year in addition to the current Rs 60 crore financial aid provided to the SVIMS Super Specialty Hospital, which is providing better medical services to many poor and needy people in Rayalaseema.

It was also decided to recruit doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff for the posts which are currently vacant in SVIMS and to complete the buildings which are under construction.

The Board decided to introduce Srivari Vaidya Seva soon on the lines of Srivari Seva voluntary service, inviting experts in the medical field to offer services to the patients.

