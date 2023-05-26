Tipra Motha Seeks Governor's Intervention For Smooth Working Of Autonomous Council

A Tipra Motha delegation led by Pradyot Bikram Manikya protests outside the Raj Bhavan

A Tipra Motha delegation led by Pradyot Bikram Manikya today submitted a memorandum to the Governor, seeking his intervention to ensure smooth functioning of the TTAADC.

"Today, the indigenous people of Tripura are being forced to live like second-class citizens in their motherland. The indigenous people of Tripura deserve to live with dignity, peace, and prosperity, but unfortunately, the sheer negligence of the state administration has led to unrest among the people," Mr Manikya said.

Tipra Motha leaders and supporters, led by Mr Manikya, sat outside the Raj Bhavan in state capital Agartala in protest against what they called the "behaviour of the office of the Governor".

They have been seeking an appointment from the Governor for the past few months, but till date they have not been given the appointment to meet and discuss the concerns of the indigenous people of Tripura, the party said.

"The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) is facing unceasing stepmotherly treatment by the state government of Tripura. In the last two years of the present TTAADC government, many important bills have been passed by the TTAADC, but are pending at your office for final approval," the memorandum to the Governor said.

"Out of the total Rs 619.25 crore fund allocated to the TTAADC for the last financial year i.e. FY 2022-23, Rs 126.59 crore is yet to be released by the state government. This has resulted in a delay in the disbursement of staff salaries and other development activities," the memorandum stated.

"For the current financial year i.e FY 2023-24, to date a total sum of only about Rs. 4.24 crore has been allocated for developmental work. The village council election which was originally scheduled to take place in March 2021 is being delayed even after the directions of the High Court of Tripura. This too has severely delayed developmental work in TTAADC areas," the memorandum said.