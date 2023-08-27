Tipra Motha Chief Meets Amit Shah In Delhi Ahead Of Tripura By-Election

Mr Debbarman is seen as the most prominent voice when it comes to tribal rights in Tripura.

Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday just days head of the Tripura by-elections.

The Tripura by-elections are slated to be held on September 5 in two Tripura assembly segments.

"Shri @PradyotManikyaJi had a fruitful meeting with Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji in Delhi today. They discussed regarding the ongoing talks and the rights and welfare of the indigenous people. It has been the vision of the prime minister to secure the rights and empower the tribals of Tripura and the rest of the country," BJP's national spokesperson and northeast coordinator Sambit Patra said on X, formerly Twitter.

Sources said the meeting assumed political significance as the CPI(M) had recently held discussions with the regional party and sought its support for the by-elections to the Dhanpur and Boxanagar seats in Tripura's Sepahijala district.

However, sources close to Mr Debbarman indicated that the talks were in line with the Centre's initiative to talk to regional parties in Tripura, including the Tipra Motha, on the issues related to the constitutional demands of the tribal people of Tripura.

Mr Debbarman is seen as the most prominent voice when it comes to tribal rights in Tripura.

"Certainly, it's truly motivating. I'm confident that with Hon'ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah Ji's guidance, a lasting resolution to the challenges experienced by indigenous communities in the North East states will be achieved," Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh wrote on X.

On a social media post, the Tipra Motha chief had indicated that his party was unlikely to support the CPI(M), which has fielded candidates in the by-elections.

The BJP is set to take on the CPI(M) as the Tipra Motha and the Congress have decided not to contest the by-elections.

The by-poll to the Boxanagar constituency was necessitated due to the death of CPI(M) MLA Samsul Haque. Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik's resignation as the MLA of Dhanpur necessitated the by-election to that seat.