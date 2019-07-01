"Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat, Kashmiriyat": Amit Shah's Big Push For J&K Bill

Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the Rajya Sabha on bills related to Jammu and Kashmir

Union Minister Amit Shah, responding to the debate on the bill to extend President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir, said the government will bring about the promise of "Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat and Kashmiriyat" - terms first used by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to promise a healing touch for the state.

But while defining the terms, he questioned the premise of what is understood as "Kashmiriyat" today.

"I agree that we need to preserve Kashmiriyat. But I have a question which I want to lay before you and the people," Amit Shah said.

"Kashmiri Pandits - they were thrown out of the state. Were they not part of Kashmiriyat? When the Sufis were attacked, Sufi saints were murdered, those who used to talk of Hindu-Muslim unity, they were also thrown out of Kashmir. Wasn't the Sufi tradition a part of Kashmiriyat?" he went on to add.

"Had anyone protested the Sufis, who spoke of Hindu Muslim unity, I'd have agreed that the people are concerned about Kashmiryat," he added. The Kashmiri Pandits, who had been the carriers of Kashmiri culture for ages, were driven out and scattered. If we talk about Kashmiriyat today, we have to think of them too," he added.

The government's motto of development has been inherent in the term "Insaniyat". It encompasses schools for children, toilets for women, electricity, welfare schemes and food, he said.

Jamhooriyat, or democracy, is what the government is hoping to achieve through the bill, he said. With the Election Commission intending to hold assembly polls in the state towards the end of the year, the government has no option but to extend President's Rule for another term.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under central rule since June 2018, when the BJP ended its alliance with Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party. Elections will be announced later this year, but before that President's Rule, which is applicable for six-month periods, has to be renewed.

