Bill To Extend President's Rule In Jammu And Kashmir In Rajya Sabha

Union minister Amit Shah presented two bills on Jammu and Kashmir in Rajya Sabha today.

Union home minister Amit Shah presented two bills -- one for the extension of President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir and Reservation (Amendment) Bill -- in Rajya Sabha today. Both bills have been passed by the Lok Sabha. The state has been under Central rule since June 2018, when the BJP ended its alliance with Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party. Elections will be announced later this year, but before that President's Rule, which is applicable for six-month periods, has to be renewed.

In March -- weeks after the suicide attack in Pulwama in which 40 soldiers died - the Election Commission had ruled out holding the state election along with the national elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The state government, it said, had advised against it in view of the law and order situation.

Citing the security situation, the Commission held a three-phase election for the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat in Kashmir, creating history of sorts.

The announcement had angered the state's political parties, who alleged that the BJP government at the centre was not keen on initiating the democratic process in the state.

Last month, the commission indicated that it has received a green signal from the state government regarding elections.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 proposes to give quota benefits in jobs and educational institutions to people living near the state's International Border.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 proposes to give quota benefits in jobs and educational institutions to people living near the state's International Border.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability