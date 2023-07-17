Time-Lapse Video Of 'Calm Before Storm' In Himachal Pradesh Goes Viral

Several cities in Himachal Pradesh are flooded due to heavy rainfall.

In the monsoon season, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have experienced relentless rainfall, causing widespread devastation in both the states. Normal life has been severely affected with flash floods, landslides, traffic jams hitting the higher reaches leaving tourists stranded on roads. While people across the country are shocked to see what extreme rainfall did to popular touris sports like Manali in Himachal Pradesh, a video gaining traction on social media shows the "calm before the storm". Before the massive destruction, the state was enjoying a peaceful period of thriving tourism.

Shot on July 8, the time-lapse video shows the serene scene in Manali just before the flash floods. It also presents a view of the National Highway bustling with cars, taxis, buses, and trucks traveling back and forth. The Beas River flows calmly through the valley, and the clouds drift gently in the sky.

The calm before the storm.(Manali 8 July 2023 before flash floods) pic.twitter.com/75UThx4Sdw — Go Himachal (@GoHimachal_) July 14, 2023

The caption accompanying the video reads, "The calm before the storm (Manali, July 8, 2023, before flash floods)."

It attracted a barrage of responses from users. One Twitter user expressed relief for those who managed to leave the area before the calamity struck, hoping for similar relief for those currently stranded there. Another person shared a perspective on the changing tourism trends in Manali, noting that the region now attracts tourists even during the monsoon season, unlike seven years ago when it remained empty during July. They also urged people to exercise caution and avoid visiting hilly areas during the monsoon season, suggesting that nature should be allowed to take its course in managing the mountains.

"Never visit mountains during rain," commented one user. "Let's rebuild it again," tweeted another.

Meanwhile, authorities in Himachal Pradesh said that one person was killed and three others injured in a cloud burst that occurred near Kayas village in Kullu district around 4am on Monday.

The District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) said a police team is on its way and JCB machines too deployed to clear the debris.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "moderate to high risk" alert predicting flash floods occurrence in five districts of Himachal Pradesh till July 17.