TikTok Deletes 'Hate-Mongering' Video Related To Jharkhand Lynching

Tabrez Ansari was accused of stealing a motorcycle, thrashed and made to chant "Jai Shri Ram"

Video-messaging app TikTok today deleted a clip accused of "hate-mongering" in connection with the shocking assault on Tabrez Ansari last month in Jharkhand. The clip was deleted after Mumbai Police registered a complaint from a Shiv Sena activist. The app has also suspended the accounts of three members of the group that uploaded the video.

The complaint was filed yesterday by Shiv Sena activist Ramesh Solanki against a group called "Team 07" that has nearly four crore followers.

"As this 'hate-mongering' video can disturb peace between two communities and lead to possibilities of a communal tension, we have registered an offence against the TikTok account user which was used to post the video," a senior police official was quoted by news agency PTI.

The controversial video shows five men - Faisal Shaikh, Hasnain Khan, Faiz Baloch, Adnan Shaikh and Sadhan Faroqui - saying, "You may have killed that innocent Tabrez Ansari, but tomorrow if his son takes revenge, do not say that all Muslims are terrorists."

In his complaint Ramesh Solanki claimed the video shows how "the public at large may have killed Tabrez, but if tomorrow, his progeny exercises revenge then he mustn't be a called a 'Muslim Terrorist'".

Ramesh Solanki, complainant: I have been informed by TikTok that the video was removed from the platform and the 3 accounts were suspended after my complaint. Suspension in TikTok means that they can not log in into their accounts and can't post anything there. https://t.co/S8ClNcOtE8 — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2019

Tabrez Ansari, 24, and a group of his friends were traveling from Jamshedpur to Saraikela-Kharsawan's Karsova when they were attacked barely five kilometres from home. Accused of stealing a motorcycle, he was thrashed for hours and forced to chant "Jai Sri Ram" before police arrived.

"He was mercilessly beaten as he was Muslim. I don't have anybody, no in-laws. My husband was my only support. I want justice," Shahista Parveen, Tabrez Ansari's wife said.

His family has alleged the police did not arrange for medical treatment, that they were not allowed to meet him, and that he died long before he was taken to a hospital. They have demanded action against all concerned, including the police and the doctors, who have yet to be questioned.

Eleven men have been arrested and two police officers suspended so far.

"The video in question, which has violated our Community Guidelines, is no longer available on TikTok. Such irresponsible acts will not be tolerated on our platform, hence we have suspended three user accounts and are cooperating with law enforcement agencies," the company said in a statement.

The three user accounts removed belong to Hasnain Khan, Faisal Shaikh and Sadhan Faroqui.

With input from PTI

