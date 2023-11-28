Tiger That Killed 50-Year-Old Karnataka Woman Captured Using Drones

According to villagers the same tiger had earlier attacked a 70 year old man. (Representational)

In the Hediyala range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka, a 10-year-old male tiger, responsible for the death of a 50-year-old woman, was successfully captured on Tuesday.

The tiger, reported to be in good health, has been relocated to the Koorgalli rehabilitation centre, said Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre.

A tiger attacked a 50-year old woman grazing cattle the the Balluru Hundi area of the Bandipur tiger reserve on Friday. According to the villagers, the tiger attacked Rathnamma from behind and she collapsed on the spot whereas the other two women managed to run away.

According to villagers the same tiger had earlier attacked a 70 year old man. The captured tiger has now been shifted to Koorgalli rehabilitation centre.

To capture the tiger Forest authorities had set-up camera traps at various vantage points. Drones were also deployed to track the Tiger's movement with Forest personnel monitoring strategic points. The vigil finally led to the Tiger's Capture.

