Tiger Kills Villager In Jungles Of Maharashtra's Gondia District: Official

A man was killed by a sub-adult tiger in the jungles of Maharashtra's Gondia. (Representational)

A 60-year-old man was killed by a sub-adult tiger in the jungles of Maharashtra's Gondia district on Wednesday, an official from the forest department said.

The incident took place when Puna Mohan Meshram, a resident of Bhadanga village in Goregaon tehsil, ventured into the forest to gather leaves for his livestock in the afternoon, the official said.

A forest guard had allegedly warned the victim about the presence of a big cat, but the latter had ignored her warning, he said

Villagers soon heard a tiger roar and set out into the forest armed with sticks. They spotted the tiger near the victim's body in compartment number 448 of the Goregaon forest range, the official said.

The victim's body was eventually recovered and sent to a hospital for post-mortem, he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Conservator of Forest Kulraj Singh has informed that camera traps will be installed to track the movement of the tiger, it was stated.

