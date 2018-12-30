Tiger Found Dead In Maharashtra's Umred-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary

The cause of the tiger's death is yet to be determined.

A tiger was found dead in the Umred-Pauni-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary in Bhandara district of Maharashtra on Sunday morning, a forest official said.

A tourist visiting the sanctuary informed authorities around 8 am about a tiger lying motionless in the Pauni range of the sanctuary, Pench Tiger Reserve's field director Ravikiran Govekar said.

Following the information, the range forest officer (wildlife) of Pauni visited the spot and confirmed the striped cat's death, he said.

The Umred-Pauni-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary is spread across Nagpur and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra.

The state has nearly half-a-dozen tiger reserves and prominent among them are Pench, Melghat, Tadoba-Andhari and Sahyadri.

There are nearly 165 striped cats inhabiting these reserves.