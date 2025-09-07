Tiffin Meet, Singapore's Cleanliness In PM Modi's Mantra To MPs At BJP Workshop

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a series of dos and don'ts to MPs of then BJP today, asking them to think, innovate and ensure the government schemes are running smoothly. In this context, he also asked them to "behave properly" with officials, sources said.

The Prime Minister advised them to promote government schemes and see whether everyone is getting the benefit of those schemes or not. He also asked them to push ahead with the cleanliness campaign, and cited Singapore as an example to emulate.

Meeting different groups of MPs through the day at a party workshop, he told MPs to be active in the meetings of parliamentary committees.

"Meet the concerned ministers and officials before and after such meetings so that you can go deeper into the subject," sources quoted him as saying.

The Prime Minister, who sat in the last row of the auditorium, later posted about the event on X.

"Attended the 'Sansad Karyashala' in Delhi. MP colleagues from all over India and other senior leaders exchanged valuable perspectives on diverse issues," read one of his posts.

He asked MPs to hold a tiffin meeting every month in the assembly seats of their parliamentary constituencies, so there can be direct communication with the people and their problems can be known.

PM Modi also said that they should participate more in the Sports Festival for MPs.