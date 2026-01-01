Tied To Pole, Dragged By Hair: Newlywed Man Assaulted By In-Laws In Andhra Pradesh

A brutal case of vigilante violence came to light in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district after a young man was publicly humiliated and assaulted for marrying his long-time partner against her family's wishes.

The couple, identified as Sai Chand and Sai Durga, had been in a relationship for eight years. Despite their long-term commitment, Sai Durga's family reportedly refused to approve the union.

Defying the family's disapproval, the couple married a few days ago after seeking police protection. While Sai Chand's parents attended the wedding, Sai Durga's family stayed away.

The celebration was short-lived. Enraged by the marriage, Sai Durga's relatives allegedly tracked down Sai Chand shortly after the ceremony. A video of the incident has since gone viral, showing Sai Chand being dragged by his hair, tied to an electricity pole, and repeatedly slapped and assaulted.

"The parents of Sai Durga did not agree, it appears, because she was working with the postal department while Sai Chand was still unemployed," Eluru SP Shiva Pratap Kishore told NDTV.

"We have registered a case of kidnapping and assault. No one is permitted to bypass the legal system to settle personal or familial grievances," SP Kishore added.

The police have initiated a full-scale probe and are currently protectin the newly married couple.