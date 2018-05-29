40 Dead In Thunderstorms In Uttar Pradesh, Bihar And Jharkhand In Bihar, at least sixteen people were killed after lightening and thunder storm hit different parts of the state.

26 Shares EMAIL PRINT After thunderstorms, rescue work is being undertaken in Uttar Pradesh Delhi: At least 37 people died due to thunderstorm and lightening on Monday in different parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.



In Bihar, at least sixteen people were killed after lightening and thunderstorm hit different parts of the state. Eight people died due to thunder storm and eight were killed due to incidents of lightening.



Twelve people were killed and 28 were injured due to lightening in different incidents in Jharkhand.



Nine people died in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, Kanpur and Rae Bareli also. As many as five persons were killed and four others were injured as lightning struck some parts of Unnao district on Monday night, Principal Secretary, Information, Avinish Awasthi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.



Two people were killed when thunderstorm struck Kanpur and two were also killed in Rae Bareli, he added.



Rescue work is being undertaken in Uttar Pradesh and district magistrates have been asked to provide relief work to people in next 24 hours, Mr Awasthi said.



(With inputs from agencies)



At least 37 people died due to thunderstorm and lightening on Monday in different parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.In Bihar, at least sixteen people were killed after lightening and thunderstorm hit different parts of the state. Eight people died due to thunder storm and eight were killed due to incidents of lightening.Twelve people were killed and 28 were injured due to lightening in different incidents in Jharkhand.Nine people died in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, Kanpur and Rae Bareli also. As many as five persons were killed and four others were injured as lightning struck some parts of Unnao district on Monday night, Principal Secretary, Information, Avinish Awasthi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.Two people were killed when thunderstorm struck Kanpur and two were also killed in Rae Bareli, he added. Rescue work is being undertaken in Uttar Pradesh and district magistrates have been asked to provide relief work to people in next 24 hours, Mr Awasthi said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter