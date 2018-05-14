Thunderstorm LIVE Updates: Storm, Rain Predicted Across Northern India Today; Rail, Flight Services Hit

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms across north-west India over the next 48 to 72 hours, as several weather phenomena, including western disturbances, converge. The alert says that thunderstorm accompanied with squall (wind speed reaching 50-70 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
Heavy rain is also likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it said.
At least 40 people were killed as severe storms, followed by rain and lightning swept north, east and south India on Sunday. The deaths were reported in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Met office has said thunderstorms are expected across north-west India over the next 48 to 72 hours, as several weather phenomena, including western disturbances, converge.
Several states in north India have witnessed erratic weather pattern over the fortnight. Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have alone witnessed over 120 deaths due to thunderstorm and violent winds in the first week of May.
Over 102 people have been killed in storm-related deaths in Uttar Pradesh. The most number of deaths (73) was reported on May 2. Yesterday, the state reported 18 deaths due to the storm, while the other 11 deaths were reported on May 9.
The Met office said the storm was a result of western disturbances over Jammu and Kashmir and cyclonic circulation over Haryana. An east-west trough from Haryana to Nagaland and easterly winds from Bay of Bengal are raising wind speed.
Uttar Pradesh saw the highest number of deaths at 18. Nearly 100 houses were gutted in a fire which broke out due to lightning in UP's Sambalpur.. At least eight people were killed in Andhra Pradesh, mostly in the Srikakulam district. Three farmers died in Telangana, officials said.
The Met office has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by light rains for a huge swathe of northern India over the next two to three days. An orange category warning -- which means the weather can significantly impact the lives of people -- has been issued for the hilly areas in the north, the northeast and Odisha.
Delhi Thunderstorm: 40 Flights Diverted As Violent Storm Hits Delhi, 72-Hour Alert Issued
A powerful dust storm and rain hit Delhi this evening, grounding flights, uprooting trees and bringing traffic on the city's roads to a grinding halt, days after an alert across north India for a massive storm. The weather office said the wind speed was recorded between 50 and 70 km per hour."
The weather office said the wind speed was recorded between 50 and 70 km per hour.
