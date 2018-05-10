Thunderstorm, Light To Heavy Rain Across India In Next Few Days So far, up to 124 people have lost their lives due to high-intensity dust storms in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan with the highest casualties in UP, where over 70 people have died.

16 Shares EMAIL PRINT Dusty winds and drizzle were witnessed in several parts of Delhi on Wednesday. New Delhi: A fresh warning by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm, strong wind and rain in the next few days across the country. According to the IMD, thunderstorm accompanied by squall (wind speed reaching 50-70 kmph) and hail are likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.



The department has issued a forecast for May 10 to May 14, according to which light to heavy rain is expected in Tamil Nadu and Kerala along with thunderstorm in at least 13 states.



Widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely over isolated places of Kerela, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Odisha, Karnataka and West Bengal.

Whereas a dust storm in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan is also predicted for both the days.



A thunderstorm accompanied with squall and hail is likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim and Uttarakhand on May 15 along with a dust storm accompanied with heavy rain at Rajasthan, South Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.



So far, up to 124 people have lost their lives due to high-intensity dust storms in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan with the highest casualties in UP, where over 70 people have died.



Meanwhile, heatwave conditions in Vidarbha, West Madhya Pradesh and interior Odisha are likely to make summers more torrid. On Friday, a thunderstorm accompanied by dusty winds are likely in southern states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala as well as Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal.



Yesterday, Delhi witnessed a sudden change of weather after light showers were witnessed in several parts of the national capital with gusty winds sweeping the city. The minimum temperature was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, whereas the maximum is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.



