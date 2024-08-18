'3 Options': Champai Soren's Post On His Resignation And After

Champai Soren, who stepped down from the post of the Chief Minister of Jharkhand last month to make way for Hemant Soren, has indicated that he is open to a "companion" on the path of politics. Amid reports that he is shifting to the BJP, Champai Soren, in a long post on X, outlined three options for himself that he arrived at after much "soul searching".

"With a heavy heart, I said in the same meeting of the legislative party that - "A new chapter of my life is going to start from today." I had three options in this. First, to retire from politics, second, to form my own separate organization and third, if I find a companion on this path, then to travel further with him. From that day till today, and till the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, all options are open for me in this journey," his post read.

The 67-year-old, who had taken oath as the Chief Minister on February 2 ahead of Hemant Soren's arrest, had to step down on July 3. Hemant Soren, jailed in connection with an alleged corruption case, took over the top post after being released on bail.

Champai Soren, who had earlier indicated that he was upset over the treatment he received, gave a detailed account of it in his Hindi post today.

जोहार साथियों,



आज समाचार देखने के बाद, आप सभी के मन में कई सवाल उमड़ रहे होंगे। आखिर ऐसा क्या हुआ, जिसने कोल्हान के एक छोटे से गांव में रहने वाले एक गरीब किसान के बेटे को इस मोड़ पर लाकर खड़ा कर दिया।



अपने सार्वजनिक जीवन की शुरुआत में औद्योगिक घरानों के खिलाफ मजदूरों की आवाज… — Champai Soren (@ChampaiSoren) August 18, 2024

Champai Soren, who came to Delhi today, has brushed off speculation that he is joining the BJP. He said the trip was for personal reasons.

Reports. however said, that he had met Bengal's Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and a few other BJP leaders.