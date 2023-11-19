Three Of Family Drown In Maharashtra's Chandrapur: Police

Police said a search operation for the other two continues (Representational)

Three members of a family drowned on Sunday at the confluence of Wardha and Irai rivers in Chandrapur in Maharashtra, a police official said.

The Pode family from Nandgaon village here had come to immerse the ashes of some families, when three members, identified as Govind Pode, Ganesh Pode and Chetan Pode, slipped and drowned in the afternoon, he said.

The body of Chetan Pode was recovered, while a search operation for the other two continues, the City police station official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)