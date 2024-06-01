Out For Bath, 3 Of Family Drowned In Ganga In UP's Bhadohi: Police

Divers and the police are undertaking a search and rescue operation (Representational)

Three of a family drowned in Ganga here on Saturday, while three others are feared dead after they were swept away by the strong water currents, police said.

According to police, a family of six went for a bath in the Ganga.

Due to the strong water currents, all of them were swept away. While the locals managed to rescue three of the members, the father, his 12-year-old son and 13-year-old nephew are feared dead, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar Rai said, "Vinay Singh (38), his son Shiva (13) and his nephew Kishan (12) who went for a bath in River Ganga were swept by strong water current and are missing."

"Divers and the police are undertaking a search and rescue operation in the area with the help of locals to find the missing people," Mr Rai said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)