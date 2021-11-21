Three Members Of Inter-State Gang Arrested With 258 Turtles In UP: Cops

Special Task Force recovered a motorcycle, Rs 2,460 in cash, 3 mobile phones, PAN card (Representational)

Three members of an inter-state gang were arrested on Sunday by the Special Task Force of the UP Police with 258 turtles.

In a statement issued here, the STF said Ravindra Kumar, a resident of the Lucknow's Malihabad police station area, Saurabh Kashyap of Lucknow's Kakori and Arman Ahmed, a resident of Sultanpur, were arrested around 3.00 pm from near the Munshipulia Metro station.

Apart from 258 turtles, the STF recovered a motorcycle, Rs 2,460 in cash, three mobile phones and a PAN card.

Ravindra during the interrogation said the gang has been involved in the act for the past a few years.

They were in touch with fishermen in Sultanpur, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Unnao and Bahraich and used to catch turtles by giving them money.

Later, these turtles were sold at higher prices in Bhopal, Indore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and other cities. A case has been registered against them, the STF said.