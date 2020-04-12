Shelling In Jammu And Kashmir's Kupwara, 3 Civilians Killed

Three civilians have been killed in cross-border shelling in Kupwara.

Three civilians have been killed in cross-border shelling by Pakistani forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. "Pakistani troops initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation around 5.00 pm, targeting civilian population," an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The shelling in Kupwara's Rangwar area came after similar incidents were reported from Poonch and Kathua districts earlier in the day.

In Poonch, a 45-year-old woman was injured as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and firing district's Qasba and Kirni sectors, the Army said.

Earlier in the day, the Army recovered a live mortar bomb that failed to explode in Balakote sector, officials said.

On Saturday night, Balakote and Mendhar sectors witnessed heavy firing and shelling, damaging several houses were damaged in the Pakistani shelling, they said.

Pakistan has repeatedly violated the ceasefire for a week despite the challenges faced by the two countries due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Last Sunday, Keran sector was the scene of a deadly operation in which five elite army commandos were killed in an encounter with a group of terrorists.