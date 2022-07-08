Three-Day Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Meeting Begins In Rajasthan

RSS functionaries from across the country are participating in the meeting.

A three-day annual meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP, began in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu on Thursday.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is participating in the Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak meeting, which began in Jhunjhunu's Khemi Shakti temple complex.

A spokesman of the Sangh said on the first day of the meeting, "prant pracharaks" shared information and experiences about their areas of work.

The meeting will continue till July 9 in which issues like the expansion of the organisation, the works related to the centenary year of the Sangh and the work plan for the coming year will be discussed.

