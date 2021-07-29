Three Arrested In Rajasthan Administrative Services Exam Bribery Case

One of the accused is a government school principal in Barmer, police said (Representational)

The ACB in Jodhpur arrested three people in a bribery case, under which Rs 20 lakh was allegedly demanded to ensure that a candidate get over 70 per cent marks in an interview for selection to the Rajasthan Administrative services.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) also seized the bribed amount, which was returned by the "mediator" after he failed to keep his promise, according to an official.

One of the accused is a government school principal in Barmer while another is an owner of a private school. The third accused is a teacher at a private school.

DIG (ACB) Vishnu Kant said an ACB team had chased a vehicle on information that two people were on their way to Barmer with a huge amount given in return for higher marks in the RAS examination.

"Our team intercepted the vehicle at a police post in Kalyanpura on the Jodhpur-Barmer highway on Thursday afternoon and found Rs 19.95 lakh in possession of two people," said the officer.

Both were identified as Jogaram Saran, a school principal, and Thakararam, owner of Mother Teresa Senior Secondary School in Barmer.

On inquiry, they disclosed that the money was given to one Kishnaram of Jodhpur for ensuring over 70 per cent marks to Harish, Thakararam's nephew.

Since Kishnaram failed to keep his promise, he called them to return the money, which they had received from him on Thursday and were returning to Barmer, Vishnu Kant said.