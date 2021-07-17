Three Arrested From Nagpur Under UP's Anti-Conversion Law: Police

The three were arrested from Nagpur Friday night, the police said (Representational)

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) has arrested three persons from Nagpur in connection with a case registered in Lucknow under UP's anti-conversion law, an official said today.

The three were arrested from Nagpur's Ganeshpeth area Friday night, he said.

The accused have been identified as Prasad Rameshwar Kavale (from Nagpur), Kausar Alam Shaukat Ali Khan (from Jharkhand) and Bhupriya Bando Devidas Mankar (from Gadchiroli), the police official in Nagpur said.

The UP ATS made several arrests last month and claimed to have busted a nationwide racket of religious conversions. An FIR was lodged in Lucknow under the state's anti-conversion law.

The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, which was introduced in November last year, prohibits unlawful religious conversions and nullifies marriages if they are carried out with the sole purpose of religious conversion.

The law provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 under different categories.

The UP police said that they have recovered a register from some of the accused arrested earlier. The register has details of over 1,000 persons from Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi with their names and addresses mentioned in it, they said.