3 Arrested For Duping People On Pretext Of Jobs In Airlines

The accused would post fake job advertisements on social media platforms.

Three men were arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing them jobs in private airlines, police said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Jagmohan Sharma (34), Abhishek Verma (32) and Purkha Ram (24), all residents of Rajasthan, they said, adding that the fraudsters would post fake job advertisements on social media platforms.

The matter was reported by a resident of Malviya Nagar in Delhi who alleged that he found an advertisement regarding jobs in IndiGo Airlines on Facebook, police said.

According to the complainant, he contacted the mobile number given in the advertisement and was defrauded of Rs 20,784 in four installments by unknown cheaters.

During the payments, the fraudsters also sent congratulation letters and fake appointment correspondences in the name of IndiGo, police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Pawan Kumar said during the course of investigation, it was learnt that the accused persons were using VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol)calls and had obtained SIM card and bank accounts on fake addresses, so it was very difficult to trace them.

However, all possible technical details about the suspects were obtained and sources were deployed to track them, additional DCP Kumar said.

"With the help of technical investigation and suveillance, the location of the suspects was traced in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. Immediately, a team departed to Bhilwara and three accused persons were arrested in the case," he said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had been cheating youngsters on the pretext of providing jobs in IndiGo Airlines and Air India for the past eight to nine months, police said.

“The accused would ask their targets to transfer the money in an Indian Bank account. After checking the details of the bank account, total transaction of Rs 10.9 lakh was found in it,” the additional DCP said.

Two mobile phones used for commission of the crime, and two Indian Bank debit cards used to withdraw cheated money from the bank account were recovered from the accused, he said, adding that the bank account has been seized.

