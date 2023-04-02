'Threats Don't Befit A Chief Minister': Arvind Kejriwal Jabs Himanta Sarma

"Himanta Biswa Sarma should learn about Assam's culture," the Aam Aadmi Party Convenor said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in his first political rally in Assam, today hit out at Himanta Biswa Sarma for his warning on a remark inside the Delhi Assembly, saying open threats don't befit a Chief Minister. He also questioned Mr Sarma's leadership, and said he has only done "dirty politics" in the last seven years. The Assam Chief Minister had challenged Mr Kejriwal to repeat his charge that there are cases against him in other states.

"I heard what Himanta Biswa Sarma has said. He was threatening me, saying if he comes we will put him in jail. The people of Assam are not like that, they are hospitable. They don't give threats. Himanta Biswa Sarma should learn about Assam's culture and tradition," the Aam Aadmi Party Convenor said.

Ahead of Mr Kejriwal's Assam visit for his party's mega conclave, Mr Sarma had called him a coward "who is hiding behind the veil of immunity in Delhi assembly and uttering white lies."

"Let him say there's a corruption case pending against me outside the assembly premises and I will sue him in the same manner I did with his colleague Manish Sisodia," the Assam Chief Minister told reporters in Guwahati.

Mr Sarma had filed a defamation case in July after Manish Sisodia in a press conference alleged that the Assam government had given contracts to his wife's firms and son's business partner to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits above market rates during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"I invite him to Delhi, let him be my guest. I will serve him tea, and take him around Delhi. Such open threats do not befit a Chief Minister," Mr Kejriwal said today in Assam, where his party is hoping to make inroads.

Mr Kejriwal also repeated his question on the educational qualification of the Prime Minister, saying today's youth are aspirational, and an uneducated person can't lead them.

"I want to ask you all, do you think people wanted an educated Prime Minister or not? Today, our youth is an aspirational youth force. A less educated or uneducated person cannot lead an aspirational generation," he said.

Mr Kejriwal then compared his 'Delhi model' of development to the BJP's governance and claimed all parties that came to power in the northeastern state only 'cheated' and 'looted' people.

"You have given Congress 52 years, 10 years to Asom Gana Parishad, and a BJP government has been here for the past seven years. You have given them your votes, but what did you get back from them? These parties only cheated you. Today we have come since the people of Assam told us that they want us," he said, adding that Delhi has progressed better when compared to Assam.

"We are doing good work in Punjab, and now if we get an opportunity in Asaam, we will do good work here too," Mr Kejriwal said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is accompanying Mr Kejriwal on his visit, where they are expected to make some important announcements.