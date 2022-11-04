Thread On Inter-Caste Marriage Naming Cricketers Disgusts Twitter

A crude exchange on Twitter over "inter caste marriage" and cricket, dragging in the marriages of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, has been panned by users.

It all started when the screenshot of a conversation from November 2021 resurfacing on Twitter. A user, referring to India captain Rohit Sharma, said, "Inter caste marriage captain can never win any tournament." To this, another user asked, "Rohit has done ICM [Inter caste marriage] too?" A third user walked into the conversation just to add, "Yes, however, it is Anuloma." The previous user questioned: "So, Anuloma is okay?" The reply - "Ideally no but it's still better than what [Virat] Kohli did which is pratiloma."

Disgusted users have slammed the posts, comparing the mindset to "a disease".

“This is a disease. Rohit Sharma should win the WC if only to prove these idiots wrong,” a user wrote.

It is a disease. Needs a cure for those affected by it. Shouldn't need proving either way by anyone. — Abhishek (@Abhi170281) November 3, 2022

A person decoded “anuloma” and “pratiloma” for those still scratching their heads.

Anuloma is a marriage between an oppressed woman and an UC man. Pratiloma is a marriage between an oppressed man and an UC women.



And inter caste marriages are mocked as ICMs, a reason why intercaste marriages are still rare in India. And obviously, UC men hate Pratilomas more. https://t.co/go0CWpDBvK — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) November 3, 2022

Some have termed the exchange as “disgusting”.

Casteism is very Disgusting???? , they're not human being, how they can be this much casteist creatures? — Anoop ☭ (@AnoopAlphonz) November 4, 2022

Meanwhile, this person was “hearing these for the first time.”

Hearing these for the first time ???? — mypersonal???????? (@MahadevaiahMy) November 3, 2022

Many said they had to Google the terms, which are straight out of ancient texts.

I had to Google for this rubbish. Also didn't know that ICM was an abbreviation that whatsapp uncles use. — Rohan Cornelio (@RohanCornelio) November 3, 2022

A person wondered, “Brahmacharis discussing marriages.”

Brahmacharis discussing marraiges ???? — MO (@Green_Laalten) November 3, 2022

Quite a few users found it hard to believe the exchange.

These guys are real ????? — S Ravichandran (@iid_sp) November 3, 2022

This is not real, is it? — हिन्दुस्तानी बैटमैन (@brucekumarwayne) November 3, 2022

“The amount of time people have,” a comment read.

The amount of time people have???? — Harsh Saluja (@salujhar) November 3, 2022

A user added, “Even if India wins... they will claim it is because of a "Sharma."

Even if India wins... they will claim it is because of a "SHARMA" — Sagayaraj ♥️???? (@sagaya1984) November 3, 2022

Some called it “social garbage hain yeh”.

Social garbage h ye — Pawan Kumar (@pawan_kalkhia) November 3, 2022

This screenshot first surfaced in November last year after India crashed out of the last edition of the T20I World Cup. The side failed to qualify for the next round.

Anulom vilom? Bhai yoga kar rahe ho kya Twitter pe? Some Indians are a different breed of morons. https://t.co/iaWKfocMlS — Shikhar (He/Him) (@Shikhar__T) November 2, 2021

Meanwhile, in the ongoing 2022 T20I World Cup, India have produced an all-round performance. They have won three out of four matches in the Super 12 round. The Rohit Sharma-led side will next play Zimbabwe on November 6.