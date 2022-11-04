Thread On Inter-Caste Marriage Naming Cricketers Disgusts Twitter

This screenshot first surfaced in November last year India crashed out of the last edition of the T20I World Cup. The side failed to qualify for the next round. 

A crude exchange on Twitter over "inter caste marriage" and cricket, dragging in the marriages of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, has been panned by users.

It all started when the screenshot of a conversation from November 2021 resurfacing on Twitter. A user, referring to India captain Rohit Sharma, said, "Inter caste marriage captain can never win any tournament."  To this, another user asked, "Rohit has done ICM [Inter caste marriage] too?" A third user walked into the conversation just to add, "Yes, however, it is Anuloma."  The previous user questioned: "So, Anuloma is okay?" The reply - "Ideally no but it's still better than what [Virat] Kohli did which is pratiloma."

Disgusted users have slammed the posts, comparing the mindset to "a disease".

“This is a disease. Rohit Sharma should win the WC if only to prove these idiots wrong,” a user wrote.

A person decoded “anuloma” and “pratiloma” for those still scratching their heads.

Some have termed the exchange as “disgusting”. 

Meanwhile, this person was “hearing these for the first time.”

Many said they had to Google the terms, which are straight out of ancient texts.

A person  wondered, “Brahmacharis discussing marriages.”

Quite a few users found it hard to believe the exchange.

“The amount of time people have,” a comment read.

A user added, “Even if India wins... they will claim it is because of a "Sharma."

Some called it “social garbage hain yeh”.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing 2022 T20I World Cup, India have produced an all-round performance. They have won three out of four matches in the Super 12 round. The Rohit Sharma-led side will next play Zimbabwe on November 6. 

