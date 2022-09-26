Thousands Of Tons Of Apple Rotting In Trucks Stranded On Highway In Kashmir

Truckers say no one gives them a convincing answer why they have been held up.

Thousands of tons of apples are rotting in trucks stranded along the Srinagar-Jammu National highway. For over a week, stranded truckers from Rajasthan, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir allege that they are not being allowed to move on the highway even as the road is open for other commuters.

There is a massive line of trucks from Mirbazar in Anantnag to the Banihal tunnel, which is around a 40 km long stretch. Truckers say no one gives them a convincing answer why they have been held up for days on end.

In a statement, J&K Traffic Police said that the Inspector General of traffic met with apple growers on Saturday and assured them a smooth transportation of apples. But, on the ground, NDTV found thousands of apple laden trucks are stranded and perishable fruits rotting in them.

Truck driver Vikramjit Singh from Punjab said he is carrying over 20 tons of apple in his truck which has been stopped near Qazigund for a week. Mr Singh had to take the apple for sale at a market in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

"I've waiting here for a week and the apple is rotting in the truck. They (traffic officials) are not allowing trucks to move," he said.

Normally, it would take Vikramjit Singh two days to reach Kanpur. But, a week on, he's stuck on the road in Kashmir and has no idea if any of the 1200 apple boxes he is carrying would make it to the market.

In Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir, apple growers have closed all mandis (markets) for the last two days and held protests against what they call an attack on their livelihood.

Kashmir's rural economy is entirely dependent on apple cultivation, and disruptions in its smooth transportation to mandis outside Jammu and Kashmir are a huge set back to peasants.

Kashmir produces over 22 lakh metric tons of apple, which is more than 70 per cent of the total apple production in the country. Apple growers say due to obstacles in transportation, freight charges have shot up over 100 per cent.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti alleges that halting trucks on the highway is a deliberate attempt to make the people of Kashmir suffer.

"After deliberately holding up fruit laden trucks for days endlessly & causing massive losses, LG admin is now interfering with movement of tribals & their livestock. It seems that the admin is bent upon making every resident & community of J&K suffer miserably," she tweeted.