Thousands Of Farmers Reach Mumbai To Demand Loan Waiver, Aid: 10 Points

Both farmers and tribals are participating in the protest.

Mumbai: Around 7,000 farmers and tribals from places across Maharashtra reached South Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Thursday afternoon to protest against various agrarian issues plaguing the state. Rallying under the Lok Sangharsh Morcha (LSM) banner, they are expected to present their demands before state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis later this evening. Several political parties, including the Janata Dal(Secular), Aam Aadmi Party and the Shiv Sena, have let their support to the protesters. This is the third mass protest by farmers to happen in Maharashtra in the span of one year.