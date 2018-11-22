Thousands Of Farmers Reach Mumbai To Demand Loan Waiver, Aid: 10 Points
The protesters say they will not leave Mumbai's Azad Maidan until all their demands are met.
All India | Edited by Jimmy Jacob (with inputs from Agencies) | Updated: November 22, 2018 17:49 IST
Both farmers and tribals are participating in the protest.
Mumbai: Around 7,000 farmers and tribals from places across Maharashtra reached South Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Thursday afternoon to protest against various agrarian issues plaguing the state. Rallying under the Lok Sangharsh Morcha (LSM) banner, they are expected to present their demands before state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis later this evening. Several political parties, including the Janata Dal(Secular), Aam Aadmi Party and the Shiv Sena, have let their support to the protesters. This is the third mass protest by farmers to happen in Maharashtra in the span of one year.
Here are the 10 latest developments in the story:
The farmers, who launched their march from Thane on Tuesday, reached Azad Maidan this afternoon. The LSM leadership has said they will not leave the venue until all their demands are met.
The protesters want the government to provide farm loan waivers; compensate for drought-hit lands; enhance the minimum support price for crops; transfer forest rights to tribals; and implement the Swaminathan Committee recommendations.
The protesters have demanded drought compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for non-irrigated land and Rs 1 lakh per acre for irrigated land. They also want the loan waiver to be "complete, and without any conditions".
The tribals, on the other hand, want the government to implement the Forest Rights Act effectively to ensure justice for the community. Besides the transfer of disputed forest land, they demand jobs for their youth.
The protesters were accompanied by a number of social activists, including Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav and Magsaysay Award-winner Rajendra Singh. Mr Singh has blamed the government for the recent "man-made" droughts.
Even as the farmers marched towards Azad Maidan this morning, the Mumbai police advised commuters to avoid JJ Flyover, Lalbagh Flyover and Parel Flyover until 10 am. Traffic snarls were witnessed in the vicinity of Azad Maidan too, although farmer leaders said they will cause only "minimum inconvenience" to residents.
State Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Girish Mahajan had met the protesters on Wednesday evening to schedule a meeting with the Chief Minister this evening. LSM leaders will plan their future course of action after meeting Mr Fadnavis.
In the backdrop of the protest, Union Minister for Agriculture Radha Mohan Singh denied claims that demonetisation had harmed India's agriculture sector. He said while that initiative was taken in November 2016, this was about more recent concerns.
This is the third time farmers have organised a mass protest in Maharashtra over a span of one year. While around 25,000 agriculturists took out a rally to demand loan waivers in March, hundreds of dairy farmers hit the streets to seek a hike in milk prices four months ago.
Punjab and Karnataka are also witnessing similar farmer agitations. Over 70 passenger trains were either cancelled or diverted near Dasuya, 87 km from Amritsar, after protesters blocked railway tracks on November 18.