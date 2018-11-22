Maharashtra Farmer Protest March In Azad Maidan, To Meet Chief Minister

Maharashtra Farmer protest: This is the third mass protest of farmers in Maharashtra within a year.

Thousands of farmers took the streets continuing their protest march towards Mumbai's Azad Maidain to demand loan waiver among other issues. Farmers from across Maharashtra, under Lok Sangharsh Morcha, began their march on Tuesday and reached Mumbai's Azad Maidan this afternoon. They are scheduled to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis later in the day and put forwards their demands. This is the third mass protest of farmers in Maharashtra within a year. According to reports, the farmers are also likely to take up the issue of the implementation of Forests Rights Act with the Chief Minister.

Here are the live updates of the Maharashtra farmer's protest march: