Those Who Practice Jungle Raj Won't Get Chance To Loot: Amit Shah On Bihar Results

Calling the NDA's mammoth win a victory for every Bihari who believes in 'Developed Bihar', Home Minister Amit Shah has said those who "practice jungle raj" will not get an opportunity to "loot" people any more.

"No matter in what guise those who practice 'jungle raj' and appeasement politics appear, they will not get the opportunity to loot. The public now gives its mandate solely and exclusively on the basis of 'politics of performance'," Shah wrote in a post on X on Friday.

The BJP and its NDA allies have consistently attacked the RJD, whose leader Tejashwi Yadav was projected as the chief ministerial face by the opposition Mahagathbandhan, and said Bihar had to face 'jungle raj' and 'gundaraj' (rule of goons) when the party was in power.

Assuring the people that the NDA government will deliver on its promises, Shah wrote, "I assure the people of Bihar and especially our mothers and sisters that with the hope and trust with which you have given this mandate to the NDA, under the leadership of Modi ji, the NDA government will fulfil it with even greater dedication."

"I congratulate Shri @narendramodi ji, Shri @NitishKumar ji, and all the leaders and workers of the NDA. At the same time, I salute all the workers of @BJP4Bihar from the booth level to the state level who have brought this result to fruition through their tireless hard work," he added.

The NDA is set to win over 200 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, well over the two-thirds majority mark of 162. The number needed for a simple majority is 122 and the BJP is leading in more than 90 on its own, up from 74 in 2020. Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) has also nearly doubled its tally from 43 in the last elections.