"Those Who Opposed Us Have Become Friends": RSS Chief On Centenary

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, in his speech opening the centenary celebrations of the organisation, sounded a note of unity today, reiterating that the Sangh, is "not a reactionary organisation".

"Our chief Guruji in the past said even if there are no Muslims or Christians, the RSS will exist because it works for society," he said today at a three-day event in Delhi.

He said the other side has also reconciled. "Those who opposed us earlier have become our friends now. We never saw them as opponents even in the past," he said.

The three-day discussions, themed "100 Years of RSS Journey: New Horizons", seek to dispel misconceptions about the organisation and highlight how the Swayamsevaks view themselves.

Reviewing the 100-year history of the organisation, Mr Bhagwat said, "Why was the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh started? Despite numerous challenges, the Swayamsevaks persevered through difficult circumstances to keep it going... If I were to answer this in one sentence, it would be: at the end of Sangh prayer, we say, 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai.'.."

"Words like Bharatiya, Hindu and Sanatani are all the same. They the context of how we there is divinity and commitment to motherland," he added.

The three-day series of talks will end on August 28 and will feature evening discussions each day.

The Centenary celebrations, though, will begin in earnest with the traditional Vijaya Dashami speech by Mr Bhagwat -- the organisation is hosting a series of programs across the country. The lectures would focus on presenting a comprehensive picture of the organisation to society.

Diplomats from several countries have been invited to the event, reported news agency Press Trust of India, quoting un-named sources. The discussions will bring together around 2000 people from diverse fields, including art, sports, judiciary, bureaucracy, diplomats, thought leaders, media, startups, and influencers besides political leaders.

The organisation has reached out to minority communities -- Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, and Buddhists - as well as the Opposition parties including the Congress on this occasion.