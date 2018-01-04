Those Missed In Assam's Citizen Register Will Be Included, Says Rajnath Singh: 10 Facts

Rajnath Singh termed Saugata Roy's allegation of Bengalis being thrown out of Assam as "baseless"

New Delhi: Days after the first draft of the National Register of Citizens or NRC exercise in Assam was released, Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said in parliament that nobody will be left out of the citizen's register. The Home Minister was responding to Trinamool Congress lawmaker Saugata Roy's allegation that Assam's Bengali population was not being registered. "This is a baseless allegation that they are trying to throw someone out. If someone's name has been missed, it will be included in the list," Rajnath Singh said.