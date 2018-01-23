Those Ignoring Majority Community Won't Be Forgiven, Yogi Adityanath Tells Rahul Gandhi Yogi Adityanath also attacked the Left government in Kerala, saying that the cruelty there could only be handled with nationalism.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took a swipe at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his recent visits to temples and for sporting a 'janeyu' (sacred Hindu thread), saying that people will never forgive those who set aside welfare of the majority community.



Addressing a function of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the RSS' student wing, he also indirectly attacked first Prime Minister, and Gandhi's great-grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru by repeating his statement on how he was "an accidental Hindu". "Rahul Gandhi represents the fourth generation of that mocked Hinduism by saying so," he said.



"It is heartening to see that such people are now rushing to the temples, this is a big change and its clear that such people need temple more than us," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.



He also attacked the Left government in Kerala, saying that the cruelty there could only be handled with nationalism.



The chief minister also said that his BJP government was committed to ensuring good environment for education and as also in the process of settling the simmering discontent among parents over irrational fees hike in schools.



