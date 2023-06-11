This UP Woman, 44, Ensures Unclaimed Bodies Get An Honourable Cremation

Ms Verma said she cremates at least three bodies a week on average.

Versha Verma has cremated hundreds of unclaimed bodies to give a dignified farewell to the dead.

Ms Verma, 44, says she, after learning that many bodies lie in morgues unclaimed for days, felt that a person should get an honourable cremation.

"An unclaimed body is kept for 72 hours in a mortuary after post-mortem and then it is handed over to me for cremation," she said.

Ms Verma said she cremates at least three bodies a week on average.

A number of bodies were cremated during the Covid pandemic, she added.

Ms Verma, who has been in social work for the past five years, runs an organisation "EK Koshish Aisi Bhi" to help those in need.

All this is done free of charge, she said, adding she occasionally appeals for financial support on social media.

Not only cremation, our organisation also arranges for free ambulance service and free treatment for the poor, Verma said.

"In the case of destitute patients, we take them to the hospital and ensure their treatment," she said, adding her free ambulance service is available all over the state.

"We are there to care for those who need help," she said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)