'This Time, Temple Visits Have Stopped': PM Modi Takes Aim At Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the Wayanad MP had mocked the Prime Minister's visit to Dwarka on February 25 where he dived into the Arabian Sea off the coast of Gujarat to perform a puja and asked the Samajwadi Party (who claims themselves Yaduvanshi) that how they can sit with a party that insulted Lord Krishna.

Earlier on May 3, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dwarka in Gujarat where he offered underwater prayers a "drama."

Addressing a public gathering in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi attacked Congress and said that the entire country rejoiced at the grand Ram temple being built but they declined the invitation.

"Five years ago, the Shahi Parivaar of the Congress was visiting temples to temples of every corner. The 'shehzada' of Congress even wore the sacred thread (Janua) outside his coat. But this time, temple visits stopped. The sacred thread was removed from outside the coat... to the extent that after 500 years, a historic moment arrived. The entire country rejoiced at the grand Ram temple being built. But they declined even the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony," he said.

He asked the Samajwadi Party if they are a true Yaduvanshi then how are they sitting with a party that is insulting it.

"I went to Dwarka, and with full devotion, I offered prayers to Lord Krishna but Congress' Shehzada said there is nothing as such to offer prayers. While criticizing Modi, they have begun to disrespect Lord Krishna's worship. Now they are having a problem that why I went underwater to offer prayers. Initially, they claimed there was nothing beneath the sea in Dwarka. And today I want to ask SP, who says they are Yaduvanshi, the leader who takes the benefits of being Yaduvanshi, I want to ask him, how can they sit with a party that insults Lord Krishna? How can you have an agreement with them? Now for them, Puja is also a drama," he said.

He further said that the people of Uttar Pradesh have seen a transformation in the state.

"You've seen the transformation here. It was tough for women to leave their homes. Extortion, bribery, and land grabbing were rampant. Under the SP regime, the slogan was 'Khali Plot Humara Hai'. But we have turned things around in Uttar Pradesh. From a factory to a defence corridor, transformation is evident. The textile and perfume industries in Kannauj are thriving. I often take Kannauj's perfume abroad, even gifting it at the G-20 summit," he said.

Notably, PM Modi on February 25 dived into the Arabian Sea off the coast of Gujarat to perform underwater prayers at the ancient site of Lord Krishna's Dwarka city.

Earlier on May 3, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister Modi had made a joke of politics.

"Kabhi Pakistan ki baat karega kabhi samundar ke neeche jaake drama karega...mazaak bana rakha hai rajneeti ka" (Sometimes he speaks about Pakistan, sometimes he goes underwater to do drama; he has made joke of politics), Mr Gandhi said at the rally.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh, which sends the most members to the Lower House, at 80, is being held in all seven phases of the parliamentary elections. Voting in 16 seats was completed in the first two phases.

