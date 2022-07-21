Watch: Goa's Dudhsagar Falls Captured In All Its Monsoon Glory

Dudhsagar, which translates to sea of milk', flows at a height of 1017 feet.

While the monsoon can wreak havoc with flooding and inundation, it also makes the forest and ghats in India come alive in plush shades of green. A case in point is the Dudhsagar waterfall in Goa which is renowned for its picturesque beauty. A video of the waterfall gushing through a cover of lush greenery has gone viral on social media.

The clip of Dudhsagar falls in all its glory was shared online by Indian Forest Service officer, Ramesh Pandey. “Monsoon takes Goa to a new height. Wet, shiny and lush green. Dudhsagar falls look amazing, truly representing the richness of western ghats. #IncredibleIndia,” Mr Pandey wrote in the caption.

See the video here:

Monsoon takes Goa to a new height. Wet, shiny and lush green. Dudhsagar falls look amazing, truly representing the richness of western ghats. #IncredibleIndia

pic.twitter.com/LMzYBB4wiO — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) July 21, 2022

Responding to the video, one user said, “Stunning view it provides. You feel the water droplets even from the train as it chugs across the bridge.”

“Beautiful,” exclaimed another.

A week ago, another video of the Dudhsagar falls was shared on the Koo app by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. Reddy shared the video of the falls with the caption, “Heaven Meets Earth! Dudhsagar Falls, Goa. Located on the rail route between Goa and Belgaum in Karnataka, it is one of the most beautiful scenic spots in the country. If you want to be smitten by nature's own miracle, visit the place for unforgettable memories.”

Dudhsagar, which translates to ‘sea of milk', flows at a height of 1017 feet with its origins in the river Mandovi over the Western Ghats.