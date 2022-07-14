'Heaven Meets Earth': Minister Shares Stunning Video Of Dudhsagar Waterfalls

The Dudhsagar waterfalls are formed by the Mandovi river on its journey from the Western Ghats to Panaji.

Monsoon's splendid beauty lies in witnessing the cascading roar of waterfalls. A video of Goa's splendid Dudhsagar falls is winning hearts on social media. Located amidst the pristine beauty of the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary, Dudhsagar ('sea of milk') is formed by the River Mandovi and gushes over the mountains of the Western Ghats at a height of 1017 foot before splitting into four spectacular streams.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy shared a video of the Dudhsagar falls on social media platform Koo with the caption: "Heaven Meets Earth! Dudhsagar Falls, Goa. Located on the rail route between Goa & Belgaum in Karnataka, it is one of the most beautiful scenic spots in the country. If you want to be smitten by nature's own miracle, visit the place for unforgettable memories!"

During monsoon, the Dudhsagar falls or 'Sea of Milk' are fed by rain, resulting in a huge gush of water. The area around Dudhsagar falls is covered with deciduous forests and has a very rich biodiversity.

The waterfalls are formed by the Mandovi river on its journey from the Western Ghats to Panaji, which is the capital of Goa. In Panaji, the Mandovi river which originates in Belagavi district in Karnataka, meets the Arabian sea, finishing its journey.

Dudhsagar falls is amongst India's tallest waterfalls with an average width of 30 metres.

India is the land of many diverse geographical wonders and home to majestic waterfalls. On Wednesday, a video of Jog Falls in Karnataka captured the attention of social media users.

The video was shared by Eric Solheim, a former Norwegian diplomat. "This is not Niagara Falls... This is Jog Falls, located in Shimoga district of Karnataka, India," he said in the caption.

The viral video amassed around 1.8 million views and thousands of likes on social media platforms.